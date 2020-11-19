Latest in Entertainment

Image credit: Mario Anzuoni / reuters

Amazon nabs worldwide rights for 'Coming to America' sequel

"Coming 2 America" will be available on March 5th 2021.
Cherlynn Low, @cherlynnlow
21m ago
Actor Eddie Murphy accepts the Career Achievement Award at the Hollywood Film Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., November 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Mario Anzuoni / reuters

Amazon just secured the worldwide rights to Paramount Pictures’ Coming 2 America — the sequel to the popular 1988 comedy film starring Eddie Murphy. The new film will launch worldwide in more than 240 countries on Prime Video on March 5th 2021 and sees Murphy return as newly crowned King Akeem. It also stars original cast members like Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, John Amos and Louie Anderson, as well as additions like Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones and Tracy Morgan.

Since it debuted in 1988, Coming to America has grossed over $288 million in global box office sales. It’s currently available for rent or purchase on Prime Video, YouTube, Google TV and iTunes. The sequel is among many anticipated titles that have been sold to streaming services recently, sometimes bypassing theaters completely. Wonder Woman 1984, for example, is heading straight to HBO Max and will be available on Christmas Day at no extra charge.

Meanwhile, some companies have chosen to delay releasing some of their films. Disney has pushed the theatrical launch date of Free Guy and Death On The Nile, with no word yet on streaming availability. With the resurging spikes in COVID-19 cases around the world prompting multiple lockdowns, the production schedules of the movie industry appears uncertain. At least with Amazon’s news today, fans of the original Coming To America and newcomers alike will have something fresh to look forward to in March.

