Amazon removes militia-associated charity groups from Smile program

Amazon has removed five groups that appear to be associated with the Oath Keepers and Three Percenters, two militias the FBI is investigating for their alleged involvement in the January 6th US Capitol attack. Since 2013, the company has allowed charities to collect donations through the initiative. By buying an eligible product through the company, you can donate up to 0.5 percent of your purchase. According to Amazon, there are more than one million charities involved in Smile.

.@amazonsmile, why are you helping the Oath Keepers, a militia group, raise money?? pic.twitter.com/MTmrfMqHnI — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) January 19, 2021

The fact a militia group may have hijacked the program was first spotted by Sleeping Giants, which shared a screenshot from the website of the Indiana Oath Keepers showing a step-by-step guide on how to support the group through Smile. CNET later identified two other organizations associated with the Oath Keepers, as well as one with ties to the Three Percenters militia, using the program in the same way. A spokesperson for Amazon told the publication it removed all four groups on Friday. It also removed one associated with the Texas chapter of the Three Percent movement.