Image credit: Robert Nickelsberg via Getty Images

Amazon removes militia-associated charity groups from Smile program

The company delisted five groups associated with the Oath Keepers and Three Percenters.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
1h ago
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 05: A member of the right-wing group Oath Keepers stands guard during a rally in front of the U.S. Supreme Court Building on January 5, 2021 in Washington, DC. Today's rally kicks off two days of pro-Trump events fueled by President Trump's continued claims of election fraud and a last-ditch effort to overturn the results before Congress finalizes them on January 6. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)
Robert Nickelsberg via Getty Images

Amazon has removed five groups that appear to be associated with the Oath Keepers and Three Percenters, two militias the FBI is investigating for their alleged involvement in the January 6th US Capitol attack. Since 2013, the company has allowed charities to collect donations through the initiative. By buying an eligible product through the company, you can donate up to 0.5 percent of your purchase. According to Amazon, there are more than one million charities involved in Smile.   

The fact a militia group may have hijacked the program was first spotted by Sleeping Giants, which shared a screenshot from the website of the Indiana Oath Keepers showing a step-by-step guide on how to support the group through Smile. CNET later identified two other organizations associated with the Oath Keepers, as well as one with ties to the Three Percenters militia, using the program in the same way. A spokesperson for Amazon told the publication it removed all four groups on Friday. It also removed one associated with the Texas chapter of the Three Percent movement.  

It’s not clear how the groups got into the program. On its website, Amazon says Smile is open to 501(c)(3) charitable organizations. All five groups Amazon removed from the program are registered nonprofits. There appear to be more militia groups Amazon has yet to remove. We’ve reached out to the company for additional information and comment, and we’ll update this article when we hear back.

The removal follows a flurry of enforcement action from Amazon against right-wing extremists. In the aftermath of the pro-Trump riots on Capitol Hill, Amazon started removing QAnon-related merchandise from its storefront, saying at the time that products that “promote, incite, or glorify hate or violence toward any person or group” on its platform. It also stopped providing hosting services to Parler, the social media app those who took part in the riot used to plan it. With Parler, the company said the app had failed to properly moderate posts calling for violence.

