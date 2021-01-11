Latest in Gear

Image credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Amazon is finally enforcing its rules that ban QAnon-promoting goods

It may take a few days to remove all of the products.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
59m ago
FILE - In this May 14, 2020, file photo, a person carries a sign supporting QAnon during a protest rally in Olympia, Wash, USA. The social media company Twitter said Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021, it has suspended more than 70,000 accounts associated with the far right QAnon conspiracy theory following last week's U.S. Capitol insurrection. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
ASSOCIATED PRESS

Amazon is removing products related to QAnon from its storefront, including self-published books that support the conspiracy theory, clothing, posters, stickers and other items. Products that “promote, incite, or glorify hate or violence toward any person or group” are not permitted on the platform, the company told TechCrunch. Merchants who attempt to skirt the restrictions could be banned from Amazon’s marketplace.

On Tuesday morning, an Amazon search turned up QAnon-related bumper stickers, clothing, books, journal planners and other items. The company told the New York Times it might take several days to take down all of the items in question.

Amazon made the call in the aftermath of last week’s pro-Trump riots on Capitol Hill. Over the weekend, the company kicked Parler, which was used to plan the assault, off its servers and cloud services. The service is suing Amazon Web Services over the move.

Facebook banned QAnon from its platforms back in October. Over the last few days, Twitter has removed more than 70,000 accounts that “engaged in sharing harmful QAnon-associated content at scale and were primarily dedicated to the propagation of this conspiracy theory across the service.”

In this article: amazon, qanon, ecommerce, conspiracy, gear
