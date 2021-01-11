Amazon is finally enforcing its rules that ban QAnon-promoting goods

Amazon is removing products related to QAnon from its storefront, including self-published books that support the conspiracy theory, clothing, posters, stickers and other items. Products that “promote, incite, or glorify hate or violence toward any person or group” are not permitted on the platform, the company told TechCrunch. Merchants who attempt to skirt the restrictions could be banned from Amazon’s marketplace.

On Tuesday morning, an Amazon search turned up QAnon-related bumper stickers, clothing, books, journal planners and other items. The company told the New York Times it might take several days to take down all of the items in question.