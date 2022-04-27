Amazon's second-gen Echo Show 5 falls back to $50

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You have another chance to grab Amazon's second-gen Echo Show 5 for $50. While it's a bit more than the device's all-time low on the website, that's still 41 percent off its retail price of $85. Amazon launched the second-gen version of the smart display in 2021, along with its bigger 8-inch sibling. The device's screen has a resolution of 960 x 480 pixels, and it has a two megapixel camera instead of its predecessor's one megapixel. You now also have the choice to get it in deep sea blue in addition to the black and white variants — and yes, all three are on sale right now.

Like the Echo Show 8, the 5-inch model also comes with the sunrise alarm feature that slowly brightens up the display to mimic the sun rising in the sky. It offers easy access to your smart home controls, such as the thermostat and Philips Hue Lights, and works great as a bedside alarm clock due to its smaller size.

If you're looking to buy a smart speaker instead, Amazon is also selling the fourth-generation Echo Dot for just $28. That's 44 percent off its retail price and the lowest we've seen for the smart speaker to date. For $5 extra, you can pick up the Dot plus an extra Amazon smart plug, which normally retails for $75.

In addition to the Echo sales, Amazon is also running a deal for the Blink Mini camera. You can grab a two-camera Blink Mini package for $35, which is the same price you'll pay for a single device. The plug-in security cam can deliver 1080p HD images and can send alerts to your smartphone when it detects any movement. You can also connect the Blink Mini to an Echo Show and can use the system to monitor any room in your home, such as your kids' bedroom at night.

