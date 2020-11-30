Amazon Sidewalk will be enabled by default on Echo devices

Last year, Amazon announced Sidewalk, a shared network designed to keep your smart devices connected beyond the reach of the typical WiFi router. In order to do that, it’ll utilize certain devices as “Sidewalk Bridge” connections, such as Ring cameras and Echo products. Sidewalk isn’t live just yet, but the company has started informing customers last week that existing Echo devices will have this Sidewalk connectivity enabled by default. Amazon does note, however, that you can choose to opt out. And if you do so now, you can turn it off before Sidewalk goes live.
To disable this feature, you need to have the latest Alexa app. From there, you can go into settings, account settings, and then select Amazon Sidewalk. Then you can simply toggle the feature on or off as you wish.