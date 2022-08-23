Amazon releases new ‘Rings of Power’ trailer suspiciously close to ‘House of Dragons’ premiere

After nearly 10 million people watched the premiere of HBO’s House of the Dragon, Amazon wants to remind you it too has a high-fantasy series that’s coming out soon. On Tuesday, the company shared a new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. More than anything, the clip is a showcase for the $465 million Amazon spent to produce the show’s first season.

Dialogue from characters like Galadriel and Elrond set the stage for the Second Age conflict that’s about to unfold, but it’s almost secondary to the spectacle of the visuals on display. Every scene oozes with the money that went in to create the show’s cinematography, costume design and CGI. The Rings of Power will borrow some elements from J.R.R. Tolkien's The Silmarillion. As the title makes clear, the series will recount the forging of the Rings of Power and Sauron’s return to Middle-earth. Showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay have outlined a five-season story. The first one will debut on September 2nd.