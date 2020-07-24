'Upload' creator and cast discuss the show's digital afterlife

If you could upload your consciousness before dying and live on forever in a posh, cushy digital afterlife, would you do it? That’s one of many questions at the core of Amazon’s recently debuted series Upload. I was able to speak at length with the show’s creator, writer and producer Greg Daniels (who’s also behind The Office and Parks and Rec), as well as the cast, for a Comic Con At Home panel. In addition to finding out which of the team would “upload” if they could, we also discussed the many gadgets and apps that enrich the world of Upload, as well as whether such an upload is a true transference of consciousness.
It’s a concept that’s been debated for years. As Ross from Friends put it, with computers sophisticated enough to perform the same amount of functions as a human brain, “theoretically, you could download your thoughts and memories into this computer and live forever as a machine.” The notion has been explored in more recent shows like Altered Carbon and Black Mirror, and Upload is one of the latest to envision digital immortality.