Amazon Web Services outage is affecting major sites and apps

If you're having trouble with some websites and apps at the minute, you’re far from the only one. Amazon Web Services (AWS), which powers a huge number of internet services, is in the midst of an outage in one of its regions.
DownDetector, which tracks issues affecting online services, saw a significant increase in AWS outage reports from users on Wednesday morning. The site saw similar spikes for other services, including various Amazon platforms, Pokémon Go and Roku. Other companies — such as Flickr, Adobe and Anchor — took to Twitter to report issues with their platforms. The New York City Transit Authority was unable to update a subway line alert due to the outage.