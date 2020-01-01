Latest in Gear

Image credit: Thomas Trutschel via Getty Images

Amazon Web Services outage is affecting major sites and apps

Other Amazon services have been impacted, along with Adobe, Flickr and Anchor.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
59m ago
Berlin, Germany - July 09: In this photo illustration the Logo of Amazon Web Services ( AWS ) is displayed on a smartphone on July 09, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)
Thomas Trutschel via Getty Images

If you're having trouble with some websites and apps at the minute, you’re far from the only one. Amazon Web Services (AWS), which powers a huge number of internet services, is in the midst of an outage in one of its regions.

DownDetector, which tracks issues affecting online services, saw a significant increase in AWS outage reports from users on Wednesday morning. The site saw similar spikes for other services, including various Amazon platforms, Pokémon Go and Roku. Other companies — such as Flickr, Adobe and Anchortook to Twitter to report issues with their platforms. The New York City Transit Authority was unable to update a subway line alert due to the outage.

AWS spike on DownDetector
DownDetector

The AWS status dashboard perhaps isn't the most reliable source of information about the outage at the minute — Amazon says the problem has affected its ability to provide updates there. “Kinesis has been experiencing increased error rates this morning in our US-East-1 Region that’s impacted some other AWS services,” Amazon told The Verge. “We are working toward resolution.”

