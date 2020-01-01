Amazon discounts the Xbox One controller to its lowest price in months

It’s not the lowest price we’ve ever seen — it’s dropped to as low as $30 on Microsoft Store and $40 or so on Amazon — but discounts on the controller are becoming increasingly rare. All manner of gaming products been in high demand in recent months, with people looking for more things to do at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Production on some products has also been affected.

It’s not clear exactly how long the Xbox One controller will remain on sale. Still, if you’ve been hanging onto a peripheral that’s seen better days, but $60 has seemed a bit too steep for you, this discount might be what you’ve been waiting for. Xbox One peripherals will also work with Xbox Series X, so it might be a decent opportunity to stock up on controllers if you feel the need to.

