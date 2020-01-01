Latest in Gaming

Amazon discounts the Xbox One controller to its lowest price in months

It's a rare sale on a popular piece of gaming hardware.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
1h ago
If you’ve had an Xbox One for a while, you might have put your controller through its paces by this point. If that’s the case, or you’re in the market for a new controller for another reason, you might be interested to learn it’s on sale on Amazon, down from $59.99 to $46.88.

Buy Xbox One Controller on Amazon - $46.88

It’s not the lowest price we’ve ever seen — it’s dropped to as low as $30 on Microsoft Store and $40 or so on Amazon — but discounts on the controller are becoming increasingly rare. All manner of gaming products been in high demand in recent months, with people looking for more things to do at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Production on some products has also been affected.

It’s not clear exactly how long the Xbox One controller will remain on sale. Still, if you’ve been hanging onto a peripheral that’s seen better days, but $60 has seemed a bit too steep for you, this discount might be what you’ve been waiting for. Xbox One peripherals will also work with Xbox Series X, so it might be a decent opportunity to stock up on controllers if you feel the need to.

