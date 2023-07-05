Amazon's Echo Dot drops to an all-time low of $23 in early Prime Day deal Its new Echo Pop also has a massive discount.

Amazon Prime Day is upon us, and with it comes great deals on many of our favorite smart home devices, including already well-priced speakers. We're big fans of Amazon's Echo Dot, recently naming its fifth generation the best smart speaker available for under $50, and now it's at an all-time low of $23. This 54 percent discount brings one of the most affordable smart speakers on the market down to a small fraction of what its competitor's cost.

Amazon released the Echo Dot fifth-gen last year with improved sound quality compared to previous models. It plays Amazon Music, Spotify and Apple Music, has Alexa on hand to answer any questions or tell you the weather and comes with a mic off button for when you don't want her listening.

Echo Dots are compatible throughout your home, making them ideal for parties or larger spaces. They can also sync with your Fire TV and create a home theater system of sorts. Since the current discount lets you buy two for the price of one (with a few dollars for movie snacks left over), it's worth thinking about whether you want a more expansive sound.

If you're looking for a smart speaker for a more compact space — and to save a little more money — Amazon's Echo Pop is also touting a big markdown for Prime Day, with a 55 percent discount bringing the speaker from $40 to $18. The new arrival has a front-facing speaker and can lose a little bit of sound quality at high volumes, but other than a few different color options, it doesn't vary too much from its sibling.

