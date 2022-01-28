Amazon's Eero 6 mesh WiFi system is up to 37 percent off

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

There are plenty of ways to update your home's WiFi today, but many of them are on the expensive side. And if you have a big home, outfitting every corner with a decent connection will cost you. However, you can get a good deal on Amazon's Eero 6 mesh WiFi systems right now. All of the packs have been discounted, so you can get just the router for $90, which is 30 percent off, or up to three routers for $244, which is 37 percent off its normal price. The three-pack with one router and two extenders is arguably the best for most people and that's 30 percent off and down to $195.

The three-pack will cover up to 5,000 square feet, which should be more than enough for a typical home. As the name suggests, these Eero devices support dual-band WiFi 6 and wireless speeds up to 500Mbps. You'll get speeds up to 900Mbps if you're hardwired in, but you'll only be able to do that near the router's location as its the only one out of the three to have two, built-in Ethernet ports.

The Eero 6 will come in handy if you want to add to your smart home system as it has a built-in Zigbee home hub for you to connect things like smart lights, thermostats and more. And like many Amazon products, it works with Alexa so you can use your voice to control all of the compatible smart home devices that are on your network. It may not have the advanced features that the Eero Pro 6 has, like tri-band support and gigabit speeds, but the Eero 6 system will be more than enough for most people and an upgrade for those currently relying on aging routers.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.