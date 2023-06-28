Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet is 50 percent off in early Prime Day sale Grab one in Denim, Lavender or Olive for just $75.

Amazon's Fire HD 10 tablet (2021) is a solid entertainment device and already a great value at $150, but you can now grab one at one of the lowest prices we've seen. Thanks to an early Prime Day sale you can pick one up in Denim, Lavender and Olive colors for just $75, or 50 percent off the regular price. Amazon is also offering it in a bundle with its Fire TV Stick 4K for $100, a 50 percent savings on both products.

The Fire HD 10 offers a 10.1-inch, full HD (1080p) screen, an octa-core 2 GHz processor, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. While it's certainly a no-frills device, it's a solid option for browsing the web, checking social media, watching streaming apps and making Zoom calls. Note that the deal is for the Fire HD 10 with "lockscreen ads," so you'll be shown personalized ads on the screensaver in sleep mode and at the bottom of the tablet's home screen.

The biggest caveat with the Fire HD 10 is the lack of Google apps and reduced choice compared to Google's Play store. Still, nearly everything you need is there, including Netflix, Disney+, Roblox for the kids, Zoom, Microsoft, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok. Plus, you get Amazon's suite of apps, ranging from Prime Video to Amazon Music and Kindle.

If you're also looking for a streaming stick, Amazon has you covered there, too. It's offering the Fire HD 10 tablet and Fire Stick 4K in a bundle for $100, saving you 50 percent off both products. As a reminder, the Fire TV Stick 4K offers support for Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+, along with Dolby Atmos sound.

