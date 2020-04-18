Amazon's JEDI lawsuit is on hold until mid-August

It might take quite a while before we hear about the court’s decision regarding Amazon’s JEDI lawsuit. US federal judge Patricia Campbell-Smith has put the case on hold until August 17th and has chosen to grant the Pentagon’s request to review and revise some aspects of the JEDI contract. Amazon previously opposed the Pentagon’s plans to revise the JEDI contract, claiming that the department was only looking to reexamine issues aimed at preserving Microsoft’s victory.
If you’ll recall, the Department of Defense awarded Microsoft the $10 billion Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure (JEDI) contract last year. That makes the tech giant the Pentagon’s cloud computing services provider over the next decade. Amazon, which was a frontrunner for the contract, challenged the decision on the grounds that the evaluation process “contained clear deficiencies, errors and unmistakable bias.”