Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is up to $45 off, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

Many of Amazon's gadgets went on sale at the start of this week and continue to be discounted today. Key among them are both new Kindle Paperwhites — the standard version and the Signature Edition — along with the second-generation Echo Show 8 and the Fire TV Cube. On top of that, Apple's AirPods Pro are on sale for $175 and the 2021 Apple TV 4K remains discounted to $160. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition

Nathan Ingraham / Engadget

The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is on sale for $145, which is an all-time low. We called this the best e-reader available right now and it earned a score of 97 for its bigger, more responsive screen, USB-C charging, wireless charging support and automatic brightness and warm-light settings. The standard Kindle Paperwhite is also on sale for $110, or 21 percent off its normal price.

AirPods Pro

Billy Steele / Engadget

The AirPods Pro are down to $175 right now, or 30 percent off their normal price. We gave them a score of 87 for their solid sound quality, strong ANC and more comfortable fit.

2021 Apple TV 4K

Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

The latest Apple TV 4K is on sale for $160, or $20 off its normal price. While the 2021 version isn't drastically different from the previous model, its new Siri remote is a big selling point. We gave it a score of 90 for its speedy performance, HomeKit integration and the easy of use that comes with the improved Siri remote.

Google Nest Thermostat

Google

Google's Nest Thermostat is down to $99 right now, and the device with a trim kit will set you back $114. This version has a mirrored display and a touch-sensitive edge, and it can be controlled with the Google Home app. It also has features like Savings Finder, which suggests ways you can tweak your home system to conserve energy.

3-for-2 video game sale

Minecraft

The latest 3-for-2 sale on Amazon includes a number of Nintendo Switch and PlayStation games, so now's a good time to pick up a few while you can get one for free. Some of the best games of the bunch include Shin Megami Tensei V, Minecraft, Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle.

Nintendo Switch

Engadget

Prime members can get $20 off the Nintendo Switch at Woot right now. While the discount isn't on the OLED model, it's a good sale on a console that rarely sees sales like this. Just make sure to check out Woot's return policy before buying.

Echo Show 8 (2nd gen)

Nicole Lee / Engadget

The latest Echo Show 8 is on sale for $90, which is 31 percent off and an all-time-low price. We gave the mid-sized smart display a score of 87 for its lovely screen, solid sound quality and minimalist design.

Fire tablets

Valentina Palladino / Engadget

Most of Amazon's Fire tablets are up to 50 percent off right now, making it a good time to pick one up for yourself or your kids. The Fire HD 8 is half off and down to $45, or you can spring for the larger, more powerful Fire HD 10 and spend $110. All of the Fire Kids Pro bundles have been discounted too, so you can get one for as low as $50.

Blink cameras

Amazon

Blink home security cameras are up to 30 percent off, meaning you can get a one-camera Blink Outdoor kit for $70. In addition to being weatherproof, these cams are wireless and support 1080p video, night vision two-way audio and motion alerts. The wired Blink Mini is also on sale and down to only $25.

Fire TV Cube

Nicole Lee / Engadget

Amazon's Fire TV Cube is down to a new record low of $70, which is 42 percent off its normal price. Despite being a few years old, it remains the most powerful streaming device in Amazon's lineup. We gave it a score of 84 for its speedy performance, ease of handling voice commands and support for HDR+ and Dolby Vision content.

Amazon smart thermostat

Amazon

Amazon's smart thermostat has returned to $48, an all-time-low price that we last saw during the holiday shopping season. It's a budget-friendly alternative to devices like the Nest Thermostat and it supports voice commands with Alexa (provided you have an Alexa-enabled device in your home, or use the Alexa app) and lets you set schedules and control your home's temperature from anywhere.

Chromecast with Google TV

Google

Google's Chromecast with Google TV is $10 off right now, bringing it down to $40. We gave the streaming device a score of 86 for its support for 4K, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos content, handy remote control and good execution of Google Assistant commands.

New tech deals

Beats Studio Buds

The Beats Studio Buds are $30 off and down to $120 — not a record low, but a decent sale for this time of year. We gave them a score of 84 for their balanced sound, comfortable fit and quick-pairing with both iOS and Android devices.

Apple MagSafe battery pack

Apple's magnetic battery pack for iPhones is down to $88, which is 11 percent off its normal price. We have seen it cheaper in the past, but this is the best price we've seen since December. The accessory attaches magnetically to the back of the latest iPhones and provides up to 15W of wireless charging.

21.5-inch Lenovo Smart Digital Picture Frame

This large smart picture frame from Lenovo is half off and down to $200. In addition to showcasing your favorite photos, the frame uses AI to make collages of your images and the built-in ambient light sensor adjusts the screen's brightness according to the light in the room.

Alo Moves

The on-demand fitness service Alo Moves has an offer few new members that knocks 50 percent off the price of a one-year membership, bringing it down to $99. The platform has dozens of yoga, pilates, barre and strength training classes, along with guided meditations and series that help you master specific skills over the course of longer periods of time.

