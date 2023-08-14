Amazon's Kindle Scribe is $60 off right now There's also deals on its Kindle Paperwhite Kids and Kindle Kids.

There is something so great about when a device you really want — but don't want to fork up the money for — goes on sale. If you've been eyeing an Amazon Kindle Scribe, then, for you, that time is now. Currently, the 16GB Kindle Scribe is 18 percent off, with its price dropping from $340 to $280 — the best deal for it we've seen outside of Prime Day.

Amazon's Kindle Scribe is the most premium option of the series, providing the benefits of its counterparts while also allowing you to read and write on a 10.2-inch screen with 35 front-light LEDs. It includes a basic pen for note-taking or marking up one of the millions of books available on Kindle. Plus, you can send notes to friends or yourself through email or text.

Adults aren't the only ones who can benefit from Amazon's current Kindle sales. The Kindle Kids is 29 percent off right now, dropping from $120 to $85, and comes with one year of Amazon Kids+, a two-year warranty and parental control. It features a 6-inch screen, 300 ppi resolution, four front-light LEDs and Audible via Bluetooth. Plus, it comes with a cover and 16GB of storage.

If you're looking for a few more features for the child in your life, the 16GB Kindle Paperwhite Kids is also 29 percent off, in this case dropping from $170 to $120. It has many of the same features as the Kindle Kids but with a 6.8-inch screen, 17 front light LEDs, an adjustable warm light and — potentially most importantly — a waterproof design.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.