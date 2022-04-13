Amazon's smart thermostat falls back to a low of $48

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you don't need all the fancy features of Google's Nest thermostat, Amazon's smart thermostat is a solid, budget-friendly option. Now, it's an even better deal thanks to a 20 percent discount that has dropped it down (again) to an all-time low price of $48.

The smart thermostat has a discreet, squarish design that shouldn't detract in any way from your décor. It uses Honeywell's Home Thermostat tech and is Energy Star certified, meaning you could see up to $50 savings per year on energy costs — a nice restaurant meal or two.

It works with Alexa using voice commands or the Alexa mobile app, letting you set schedules or change settings while you're away so that the house is cozy when you get back. There are some tradeoffs for the much lower price, though. It doesn't have features found on Google Nest, like automatically turning down the temperature when you leave the house. It's obviously not as ideal as a Nest product in a Google Home-centric house, either.

Google

Luckily if you do want those features, Google Nest products are still on sale at Amazon, as well. The standard Google Nest Thermostat (above) is on sale for $115 ($15 off) and the Nest Learning Thermostat is priced at $199, down $50 from the regular $249 price. Both work with Google Home and will automatically turn the temperature down when you leave, and the Nest Learning Thermostat will automatically learn from you and program itself. The latter also works with Alexa, if you're more partial to that voice assistant.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.