Image credit: EA

What's on TV: 'Super Mario,' 'Star Wars: Squadrons' and 'Walking Dead'

Don't miss the season finales of 'Raised by Wolves' or 'Ted Lasso'
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
30m ago
Star Wars: Squadrons
EA

After the debates, there are some entertaining things to put on your TV this week. In case you missed it, we’re adding another new service to the mix with AMC+, which launches Thursday and will feature new episodes of The Walking Dead and its newest spin-off, World Beyond, ahead of their usual Sunday night airing. AMC+ is available to Comcast Xfinity, DISH and Sling TV subscribers, and beyond the original content it will feature on Thursday, also includes selections from the AMC archives as well as Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited.

For gamers, Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. battle royale game drops in this week, while Star Wars: Squadrons arrives complete with support for VR headsets. For sports fans, the NBA Finals are under way between the LA Lakers and Miami Heat, and movie buffs can pick up a new special edition 4K release of Mad Max: Fury Road.

Look below to check out each day's highlights, including trailers and let us know what you think (or what we missed).

Blu-ray, video on-demand & Games

  • The Elephant Man

  • Halloween (4K)

  • Mad Max: Fury Road (4K, Steelbook)

  • Super Mario Bros. 35 (Switch)

  • Star Wars: Squadrons (PC, PS4, Xbox One)

  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time (PS4, Xbox One)

Tuesday

  • Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia, Netflix, 3 AM

  • True Colors (series premiere), Peacock, 3 AM

Wednesday

  • The Glorias, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • American Murder: The Family Next Door, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The 100 (series finale), CW, 8 PM

  • South Park: The Pandemic Special, Comedy Central, 8 PM

  • House of Payne, BET, 8 PM

  • The Masked Singer, Fox, 8 PM

  • WWE NXT, USA, 8 PM

  • NBA Finals Game 1, ABC, 9 PM

  • Dodgeball Thunderdome, Discovery, 9 PM

  • Assisted Living, BET, 9 PM

  • Love Island (season finale), 9 PM

  • Archer, FXX, 9 PM

  • NL Wild Card Series Game 1: Brewers/Dodgers, ESPN, 10 PM

  • Cari & Jemele: Stick to Sports, Vice, 10 PM

Thursday

  • The Matrix, HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Raised by Wolves (season finale), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Gangs of London (series premiere), AMC+, 3 AM

  • Carmen Sandiego (S3), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Code 404 (S1), Peacock, 3 AM

  • Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Salisbury Poisonings (S1), AMC+, 3 AM

  • Soulmates, AMC+, 3 AM

  • The Walking Dead, AMC+, 3 AM

  • A World of Calm (series premiere), HBO Max, 3 AM

  • Good Morning, Veronica (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • All Because of You, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Word Witch (S4), Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Wall, NBC, 8 PM

  • Let's Be Real, Fox, 9 PM

  • Press Your Luck, ABC, 9 PM

  • Criptales (series premiere), BBC America, 10 PM

  • Match Game, ABC, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

Friday

  • Song Exploder (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • Ted Lasso (Season finale), Apple TV+, 3 AM

  • Monsterland (S1), Hulu, 3 AM

  • Zenimation, Disney+, 3 AM

  • Bug Diaries: Halloween Special, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Six Dreams, Back to Win, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • Savage x Fenty Show, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • The Boys, Amazon Prime, 3 AM

  • The Great British Baking Show, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Vampires vs. the Bronx, Netflix, 3 AM

  • The Binding, Netflix, 3 AM

  • You've Got This, Netflix, 3 AM

  • Emily in Paris (S1), Netflix, 3 AM

  • WWE Smackdown, Fox, 8 PM

  • Masters of Illusion, CW, 8 PM

  • NBA Finals Game 2, ABC, 9 PM

  • Kingdom of Silence, Showtime, 9 PM

  • Wilmore, Peacock, 9 PM

  • The Amber Ruffin Show, Peacock, 9 PM

  • Warrior (season premiere), Cinemax, 10 PM

  • Room 104, HBO, 11 PM

  • ELeague TBS, 12 AM

Saturday

  • Oklahoma/Iowa State college football, ABC, 7:30 PM

  • Auburn/Georgia college football, ESPN, 7:30 PM

  • Saturday Night Live: Chris Rock / Megan thee Stallion (season premiere), NBC, 11:30 PM

Sunday

  • NBA Finals Game 3, ABC, 8 PM

  • Pandora (season premiere), CW, 8 PM

  • The Circus , Showtime, 8 PM

  • Top Gear, BBC America, 8 PM

  • The Simpsons, Fox, 8 PM

  • Power Book II: Ghost (fall finale), Starz, 8 PM

  • Eagles/49ers, NBC, 8:20 PM

  • Bless the Harts, Fox, 8:30 PM

  • Bob's Burgers, Fox, 9 PM

  • The Good Lord Bird (series premiere), Showtime, 9 PM

  • Love Island, CBS, 9 PM

  • Lovecraft Country, HBO, 9 PM

  • The Walking Dead (season finale), AMC, 9 PM

  • The Walking Dead: World Beyond, AMC, 10:06 PM

  • Black-ish, ABC, 10 PM

  • Cobra (series premiere), PBS, 10 PM

  • The Comedy Store (series premiere), Showtime, 10 PM

  • Fargo, FX, 10 PM

  • Uncensored: Jenifer Lewis, TV One, 10 PM

  • The Vow, HBO, 10 PM

  • Desus & Mero, Showtime, 11 PM

  • Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, HBO, 11 PM

All times listed are ET.

listings, mustseehdtv, Ted Lasso, news, entertainment
