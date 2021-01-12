AMD says RDNA 2 GPUs will come to laptops before July

The first laptops to feature GPUs with AMD’s new RDNA 2 architecture will come in the first half of 2021, CEO Lisa Su announced during the company’s CES 2021 keynote. Su also promised new desktop GPUs in the first half of the year.

While Su didn’t speak to the specific models that will be available in this year’s laptops, she did offer a teaser of the kind of performance we might be able to expect from the GPUs. AMD showed off Dirt 5 running at 60 frames per second on “ultra-high settings” and 1440p on an unspecified model.