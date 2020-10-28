AMD's $649 Radeon RX 6800XT will take on NVIDIA's RTX 3080

After focusing on mid-range and entry-level graphics for years now, AMD is taking a step back into high-end graphics cards with the Radeon RX 6800XT. It’s the company’s first RDNA 2 video card for PCs, though that architecture will also appear in the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. At $649, the Radeon RX 6800XT is meant to compete with NVIDIA’s powerful $699 RTX 3080.
But that’s not all: AMD also announced a slightly cheaper $579 Radeon RX 6800, which will launch alongside the 6800XT on November 18th. And of course, the company couldn’t help but reveal a droolworthy super-powerful GPU, the Radeon $999 6900XT, which arrives December 8th.