AMD's $649 Radeon RX 6800XT will take on NVIDIA's RTX 3080

So what’s so special about these new GPUs? AMD says it managed to increase the performance-per-watt of the RDNA 2 cards by 30 percent, compared to last year’s GPUs. And, not surprisingly, you can expect around twice the 4K performance compared to the Radeon 5700 XT (which was just a beefed up mid-range card). The RX 6800XT offers 72 compute units, a 2,015MHz game clock, and 16GB of GDDR6 memory. It managed to beat out NVIDIA’s RTX 3080 in many 4K titles, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Battlefield V. That’s particularly impressive since it’s running with lower power usage. And even in instances where it lagged behind, like The Division 2, it didn’t seem to be far off from NVIDIA’s card.

AMD is also introducing “Rage Mode,” with its new cards, which is essentially one-click overclocking to boost performance. And if you’ve got a Ryzen 5000 series CPU, you can also take advantage of “Smart Access Memory” to give the GPU better memory performance with the CPU. It’ll be interesting to see just how much of a leg up that gives AMD systems, versus putting a Radeon GPU in an Intel machine.