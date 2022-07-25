AMD will unveil its Ryzen 7000 desktop CPUs on August 29th

You won't have to wait much longer to learn more about AMD's Ryzen 7000 desktop processors. The company has announced that it will unveil the new CPU line in a YouTube livestream on August 29th at 7PM. The event will share more about the new Zen 4 architecture and the supporting AM5 platform.

There are already some clues as to what to expect. AMD inadvertently shared some of the first Ryzen 7000 model numbers on its website in July, including one Ryzen 5 chip (7600X), one Ryzen 7 variant (7700X) and two Ryzen 9 releases (7900X and 7950X). As with past launches, the company appears focused on gaming-friendly enthusiast CPUs while leaving budget parts for later releases.

Zen 4 and AM5, meanwhile, promise meaningful architectural changes. You'll see more Level 2 cache, boost speeds beyond 5GHz, AI hardware acceleration and support for newer standards like DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0 expansion. AMD claimed a 15 percent boost to single-threaded performance in early testing. Effectively, AMD is responding to Intel's 12th-gen Core — it's just a question of whether or not Ryzen 7000 is fast enough to keep up or edge ahead.