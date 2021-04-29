'Among Us' heads to PS4 and PS5 later this year

The platform-exclusive Ratchet & Clank skin is suspiciously adorable.
Jessica Conditt
04.29.21
@JessConditt

Jessica Conditt
J. Conditt
@JessConditt
April 29th, 2021
In this article: news, gaming, among us, ps4, ps5, playstation, indie, video games
Among Us (PS4, PS5)
Inner Sloth

Among Us, the most adorable game to make you murder your friends since Towerfall, is heading to PlayStation 4 and PS5 later this year. The game will feature cross-play capabilities and online multiplayer, and it comes with a platform-exclusive skin, hat and pet inspired by classic PlayStation franchise Ratchet & Clank. The exclusives, it should be noted, are cute as hell.

Developer Inner Sloth announced the new edition during Sony's State of Play livestream today. Among Us is a smash-hit indie game that first landed on mobile devices and PC in 2018, and it's since come to Nintendo Switch. It's slated to hit Xbox Series X and S in 2021

Among Us recently received its largest update yet, including the launch of a new map, the Airship.

