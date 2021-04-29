'Among Us' heads to PS4 and PS5 later this year

Among Us, the most adorable game to make you murder your friends since Towerfall, is heading to PlayStation 4 and PS5 later this year. The game will feature cross-play capabilities and online multiplayer, and it comes with a platform-exclusive skin, hat and pet inspired by classic PlayStation franchise Ratchet & Clank. The exclusives, it should be noted, are cute as hell.

Developer Inner Sloth announced the new edition during Sony's State of Play livestream today. Among Us is a smash-hit indie game that first landed on mobile devices and PC in 2018, and it's since come to Nintendo Switch. It's slated to hit Xbox Series X and S in 2021.

Among Us recently received its largest update yet, including the launch of a new map, the Airship.