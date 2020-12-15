Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Innersloth

'Among Us' hits Nintendo Switch today

Who knows how long it's been lurking there?
Jessica Conditt, @JessConditt
1h ago
Comments
95 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Among Us
Innersloth

Among Us, one of the most popular online games of the quarantine era, is scheduled to go live today on Nintendo Switch, complete with cross-platform play. Unlike discovering your best friend has been an Impostor this entire time, today’s announcement is a welcome surprise for Among Us fans. Nintendo dropped the news as part of its Indie World Showcase event this afternoon.

Innersloth, the small indie studio behind Among Us, is riding high after a breakout showing at The Game Awards last week. Among Us picked up awards for best multiplayer game and best mobile game, and developers partnered with the show itself to reveal a new map that’s heading to players early next year. It’s called The Airship, and it mixes up gameplay just a little bit.

In this article: Among Us, Innersloth, Switch, indie, video games, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
95 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Japan's space agency shows off samples collected from asteroid Ryugu

Japan's space agency shows off samples collected from asteroid Ryugu

View
Tech’s biggest winners in 2020

Tech’s biggest winners in 2020

View
MacBook Pro M1 review (13-inch, 2020): Pro, but only to a point

MacBook Pro M1 review (13-inch, 2020): Pro, but only to a point

View
Amazon's $25 custom T-shirt service uses virtual body doubles

Amazon's $25 custom T-shirt service uses virtual body doubles

View
'Among Us' hits Nintendo Switch today

'Among Us' hits Nintendo Switch today

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr