'Among Us' hits Nintendo Switch today

Among Us, one of the most popular online games of the quarantine era, is scheduled to go live today on Nintendo Switch, complete with cross-platform play. Unlike discovering your best friend has been an Impostor this entire time, today’s announcement is a welcome surprise for Among Us fans. Nintendo dropped the news as part of its Indie World Showcase event this afternoon.

Prep the airlock and join your crewmates in a multiplayer game of teamwork and betrayal!!#AmongUsGame by @InnerslothDevs is available today on #NintendoSwitch! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/RTrsLS02tV — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 15, 2020

Innersloth, the small indie studio behind Among Us, is riding high after a breakout showing at The Game Awards last week. Among Us picked up awards for best multiplayer game and best mobile game, and developers partnered with the show itself to reveal a new map that’s heading to players early next year. It’s called The Airship, and it mixes up gameplay just a little bit.