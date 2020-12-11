New 'Among Us' map The Airship is coming early next year

As promised, during The Game Awards developer InnerSloth shared a look at the new map that’s coming to Among Us. You’ll be able to play the Airship when it comes out for free sometime early next year. The map comes with new tasks for you and your crewmates to complete, and you’ll have the option to decide where you start a match. Oh, and they’ll be ladders for even more imposter hijinks.

☀️ THE AIRSHIP - A new map coming early 2021 ☀️



Prepare yourselves, crewmates. This upcoming (free!) map will include:

🔹 all new tasks

🔹 your choice of what room to start in

🔹 ladders?!

🔹 and more?



But don't forget about those Impostors lurking around... pic.twitter.com/IU2HJGuyEY — Among Us (@AmongUsGame) December 11, 2020

InnerSloth abandoned plans for a sequel to Among Us after the game became incredibly popular. And that seems to have been the right decision. The Airship is just one of the new features coming to Among Us in the near term. The four-person studio also plans to add persistent accounts and 12 to 15 player support.