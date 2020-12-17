‘Among Us’ is coming to Xbox in 2021

Among Us is heading to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in 2021, and will be available to play through Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service. The news comes on the same day that the popular mafia-style game joined Xbox Game Pass for PC — and just days after it came out on Nintendo Switch.

Microsoft shared the news in a retweet of a video the Xbox Game Pass for PC Twitter account posted to celebrate the addition of Among Us to the subscription service. The company later updated its original blog post on the game’s Xbox Game Pass PC availability to confirm the news. “We’ve updated the title of the post to reflect the availability of Among Us on Xbox Game Pass for PC, and noting its upcoming availability in 2021 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Game Pass for Console,” the company said.