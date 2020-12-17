Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Innersloth

‘Among Us’ is coming to Xbox in 2021

And you'll be able to download it through Xbox Game Pass.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
26m ago
Comments
8 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Among Us
Innersloth

Among Us is heading to Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in 2021, and will be available to play through Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass service. The news comes on the same day that the popular mafia-style game joined Xbox Game Pass for PC — and just days after it came out on Nintendo Switch.   

Microsoft shared the news in a retweet of a video the Xbox Game Pass for PC Twitter account posted to celebrate the addition of Among Us to the subscription service. The company later updated its original blog post on the game’s Xbox Game Pass PC availability to confirm the news. “We’ve updated the title of the post to reflect the availability of Among Us on Xbox Game Pass for PC, and noting its upcoming availability in 2021 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox Game Pass for Console,” the company said. 

It will be hard to top the year Among Us has had in 2020, but the game could have an even bigger one in 2021. Between today’s news and the recent announcement that it’s bringing a new map to the title early next year called The Airship, developer Innersloth is in a good position to keep Among Us growing.

In this article: Xbox Series X, Among Us, video games, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Innersloth, xbox game pass, Microsoft, news, gaming
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
8 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Judge orders Apple’s iOS and macOS chief to testify in Epic case

Judge orders Apple’s iOS and macOS chief to testify in Epic case

View
SEC fines Robinhood $65 million for misleading users

SEC fines Robinhood $65 million for misleading users

View
Retweets are back to normal as Twitter ends its quote tweet experiment

Retweets are back to normal as Twitter ends its quote tweet experiment

View
30 years on, Hubble is still making dazzling discoveries

30 years on, Hubble is still making dazzling discoveries

View
MIT researchers have built the most precise atomic clock to date

MIT researchers have built the most precise atomic clock to date

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr