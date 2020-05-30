The Android 11 beta launch event has been postponed

The launch of the Android 11 beta had already been delayed after Google I/O was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now it’s getting pushed back again. A virtual launch event for the start of the beta release was scheduled for Wednesday, but Google has postponed it noting that “now is not the time to celebrate.”

You can take your pick of reasons why not to be in a party mood for the event Google had planned, including an hour-long keynote speech, Q&A and developer sessions. For now, the team says they’ll be back with more information “soon.”