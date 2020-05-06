The first public Android 11 beta will be available on June 3rd

Google I/O isn’t taking place this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so you might be wondering what’s next for Android, which Google typically spotlights at the event. It’s releasing the Android 11 beta a bit later than usual this year, with a virtual launch event on June 3rd at 11AM ET.

Dave Burke, the vice president of engineering for Android, and senior director of product management Stephanie Cuthbertson will lay out the future of the mobile OS in an hour-long keynote. You can expect news and announcements on safety, security, accessibility, productivity, emoji and more. After the keynote, there’ll be a live Q&A and developer-focused talks throughout the day on topics including Jetpack Compose, Android Studio and Google Play.