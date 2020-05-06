Latest in Gear

The first public Android 11 beta will be available on June 3rd

Google will run through some of the features in a keynote on that day.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
30m ago
The logo for the Android 11 Beta Launch Show
Google

Google I/O isn’t taking place this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so you might be wondering what’s next for Android, which Google typically spotlights at the event. It’s releasing the Android 11 beta a bit later than usual this year, with a virtual launch event on June 3rd at 11AM ET.

Dave Burke, the vice president of engineering for Android, and senior director of product management Stephanie Cuthbertson will lay out the future of the mobile OS in an hour-long keynote. You can expect news and announcements on safety, security, accessibility, productivity, emoji and more. After the keynote, there’ll be a live Q&A and developer-focused talks throughout the day on topics including Jetpack Compose, Android Studio and Google Play.

Beta 1 will go live that same day, which’ll give most people their first chance to try Android 11. Google is pushing back Beta 2, which will bring Android 11 to platform stability, to July and Beta 3 to August. In the meantime, it’s rolling out the fourth Developer Preview today. Google still hopes to release the final version of Android 11 in Q3 -- in other words, by the end of September.

