Android 11 beta is now available for OnePlus 8 devices

The beta version of Android 11 was only accessible to Pixel owners at launch, but now it’s starting to making its way to more devices. In a post on its forum, OnePlus has announced that it worked tirelessly to provide OnePlus 8 series users early access to the latest Android OS.

The company has posted Android 11 beta download links for both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro with its announcement, along with the warning that the software doesn’t work flawlessly yet. Specifically, face unlock, “OK Google” and video calling are still unavailable. To make sure users can go back to the previous version in case they change their minds, OnePlus has also posted download links for Android 10.