Android 11 beta is now available for OnePlus 8 devices

Beware -- there are bugs, and installing it will wipe all of the data on your phone.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
23m ago
OnePlus
The beta version of Android 11 was only accessible to Pixel owners at launch, but now it’s starting to making its way to more devices. In a post on its forum, OnePlus has announced that it worked tirelessly to provide OnePlus 8 series users early access to the latest Android OS.

The company has posted Android 11 beta download links for both OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro with its announcement, along with the warning that the software doesn’t work flawlessly yet. Specifically, face unlock, “OK Google” and video calling are still unavailable. To make sure users can go back to the previous version in case they change their minds, OnePlus has also posted download links for Android 10.

One of Android 11’s most notable features is Bubbles, orbs similar to Facebook chat heads that float above all the other apps on the screen and makes it possible to open messages anytime. Android 11 also adds a widget of media controls in the Quick Settings area — that is, the panel that shows up upon swiping down on the screen — as well as app suggestions on the bottom row of the Home screen. The OS is bound to be accessible to more devices in the future, but for now, those who want to test it out ASAP will have to get their hands on a Pixel or a OnePlus 8.

In this article: OnePlus, oneplus 8, Android 11, Android 11 beta, beta, news, gear
