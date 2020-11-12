Latest in Gear

Image credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

Android 11 can show personal events in your work Calendar

Your colleagues and Workspace admins won't see your personal data.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
55m ago
Comments
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

INDIA - 2019/08/30: In this photo illustration a Mobile Google Calendar logo seen displayed on a smartphone. (Photo Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
SOPA Images via Getty Images

Google Calendar has a handy new feature on Android 11 for Workspace users with work profiles. You can view all of your work and personal data together in the work Calendar app without having to link your accounts.

The Workspace (formerly G Suite) team has tapped into a secure mechanism in Android 11 that keeps your personal and work calendar data separate on work profiles. Unless you share personal calendars with your work account, your colleagues and admins won't be able to see your non-work appointments. Nor will you see work events on your personal Calendar app. You can quickly switch to your personal account to make changes to that calendar.  

The feature's off by default so you'll need to activate it from the settings. Your Workspace admin will need to allow it as well. Google has started to roll out the feature, which should be live for all Workspace users within the next couple of weeks.

In this article: google, android, android 11, google calendar, googlecalendar, google workspace, workspace, g suite, gsuite, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
27 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

The 2020 Engadget Holiday Gift Guide

View
How to buy a PlayStation 5 on November 12th

How to buy a PlayStation 5 on November 12th

View
The PS5 will only be sold online on launch day

The PS5 will only be sold online on launch day

View
YouTube went down

YouTube went down

View
Apple HomePod mini review: An acceptable Echo alternative

Apple HomePod mini review: An acceptable Echo alternative

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr