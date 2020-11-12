Android 11 can show personal events in your work Calendar

Google Calendar has a handy new feature on Android 11 for Workspace users with work profiles. You can view all of your work and personal data together in the work Calendar app without having to link your accounts.

The Workspace (formerly G Suite) team has tapped into a secure mechanism in Android 11 that keeps your personal and work calendar data separate on work profiles. Unless you share personal calendars with your work account, your colleagues and admins won't be able to see your non-work appointments. Nor will you see work events on your personal Calendar app. You can quickly switch to your personal account to make changes to that calendar.