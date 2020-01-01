Google Calendar's mobile apps can create and view Tasks now

As Google has upgraded its G Suite of services and apps, one thing that’s been missing has been deep integration of the to-do list function. The Google Tasks app was integrated into Google Calendar on the web, but you could only access those tasks on the go via a dedicated app (Android, iOS).

Now it’s also available as a built-in part of the Google Calendar app on Android and iOS, where users can add new tasks to their calendar and view existing ones without switching away from the app that holds the rest of their scheduled events. Just hit the + sign and add a task like any other event, then look for them to appear in the right side bar or on the day they’re scheduled.