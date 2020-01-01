Latest in Gear

Google Calendar's mobile apps can create and view Tasks now

Keeping an eye on your Tasks to-do list is a little easier now that it's in the Google Calendar apps.
Richard Lawler, @Rjcc
28m ago
Hong Kong, Hong Kong - JULY 31: A smart phone with the icons for the Google apps from Google Map, Google Drive, Google Translate, Google Photo, Google Play, Google Chrome, Google Authenticator, Google Calendar and Google Gmail are seen on the screen in Hong Kong, Hong Kong, on July 31, 2018. (Photo by S3studio/Getty Images)
As Google has upgraded its G Suite of services and apps, one thing that’s been missing has been deep integration of the to-do list function. The Google Tasks app was integrated into Google Calendar on the web, but you could only access those tasks on the go via a dedicated app (Android, iOS).

Now it’s also available as a built-in part of the Google Calendar app on Android and iOS, where users can add new tasks to their calendar and view existing ones without switching away from the app that holds the rest of their scheduled events. Just hit the + sign and add a task like any other event, then look for them to appear in the right side bar or on the day they’re scheduled.

If you use Google Calendar and don’t see the feature yet, the rollout is beginning now and will take a couple of weeks to reach all accounts. Last year Google added the ability to import reminders from other G Suite services, and now maybe Tasks is better positioned to compete with the organization apps we recommend for students, or our favorite To-Do list apps overall.

Google Calendar integration with Tasks
Google
