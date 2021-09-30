Android 12 will make it easier to install apps from third-party stores

When Google releases Android 12 sometime next year, the company says it will make it easier for Android users to install new software through third-party app stores on their devices. Google said it's making the change in response to developer feedback, and promised to release more details in the future.
As part of the same post, Google also "clarified" its stance on in-app purchases. The company says it will require all developers who offer digital goods through their apps to process payments through the Play Store's billing system. Developers have until September 30th, 2021 to make their apps compliant with the company's updated payment policy.