'Animal Crossing' players can easily import art from the Getty Museum

Art lovers playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons now have an easy to way display famous paintings in their virtual homes. The Getty Museum has opened up its collection to players, allowing them to create custom patterns directly from its art pieces using a tool it calls the “Animal Crossing Art Generator.”

All players have to do is use the tool to search for a particular piece or to choose from Getty’s gallery of favorites, which includes van Gogh’s Irises and Manet’s Jeanne (Spring). Doing so gives them a QR code that they can scan using the Switch app on their phones — their characters can then download the pieces within the game using a NookPhone.