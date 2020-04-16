Latest in Gaming

Image credit: Getty Museum

'Animal Crossing' players can easily import art from the Getty Museum

They can display famous paintings like van Gogh’s 'Irises' in their virtual homes.
Mariella Moon, @mariella_moon
1h ago
Animal Crossing
Getty Museum

Art lovers playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons now have an easy to way display famous paintings in their virtual homes. The Getty Museum has opened up its collection to players, allowing them to create custom patterns directly from its art pieces using a tool it calls the “Animal Crossing Art Generator.”

All players have to do is use the tool to search for a particular piece or to choose from Getty’s gallery of favorites, which includes van Gogh’s Irises and Manet’s Jeanne (Spring). Doing so gives them a QR code that they can scan using the Switch app on their phones — their characters can then download the pieces within the game using a NookPhone.

Players can use the artwork they download not just to create virtual paintings on canvases, but also as designs for shirts, walls and floors. The virtual versions aren’t quite as clear as the originals, though, so some pieces like abstract art may not look that recognizable.

It’s worth noting that those looking to import pieces from other museums could use Getty’s Art Generator, as well, so long as the piece they’re eyeing supports the International Image Interoperability Framework (IIIFF). They simply need to get the piece’s IIIFF URL and paste it into the tool to get a QR code they can scan.

In this article: animal crossing: new horizons, getty museum, art, news, gaming
