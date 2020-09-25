‘Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ is getting spooky for Halloween

If you’ve spent the last few months building a perfect world inside Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you don’t want to miss the gothiest holiday of the year. That’s why Nintendo is updating the title for Fall, with new goodies for Halloween, including character options, DIY projects and even pine cones. Users will be able to grow pumpkins, witchy outfits and even body paint and eye contacts in preparation for spooky season.

One your outfit and home is suitably decorated, you can get ready for an evening of fun after 5pm on October 31st. Your neighbors will gather in the plaza to celebrate the arrival of Jack, the “czar of Halloween,” who will hand out rewards in exchange for lollipops and candy. Sadly, Nintendo has not allowed you to go on a shopping spree through Hot Topic to get a new Nightmare Before Christmas hoodie.