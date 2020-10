Animal Crossing was already highly anticipated before the pandemic hit, but it became incredibly popular once quarantine restrictions went into effect. During a time when many were forced to stay at home, the game provided a digital way for people to not only “get out” and explore, but also interact with friends and family on their own, self-made islands.

Now’s the opportunity to get on the Animal Crossing train if, somehow, you have not done so yet. The previous sale did not last long, so even if you prefer digital games for your Switch, we recommend grabbing the physical copy while it’s still on sale.

There are also a couple of other big Nintendo Switch titles on sale right now, but like Animal Crossing, the deals are on the physical games rather than digital copies. Super Mario Odyssey is discounted to $45 on Amazon, its lowest price ever, while Luigi’s Mansion 3 and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening are both on sale for $50.

