Anker battery packs and chargers are up to 30 percent off

It's happened to pretty much all of us. Unless you're very organized or hyper attentive to your phone's battery life, your device will have died at least at one point while you're away from home or the office. Rather than scrambling to borrow a charging cable or get a top-up from someone else's device, you can nip this problem in the bud by making sure you have a battery pack on hand. Anker is currently running a sale on its battery packs and chargers . One of its products, the Anker 334 MagGo MagSafe battery pack , has dropped to a record low of $31.49 in this sale. It typically costs $45.

This pack attaches magnetically to compatible iPhones (iPhone 12 and later). It has a capacity of 10,000mAh, which Anker says is enough to increase video playback time on iPhone 14 by up to 22 hours. It can charge the iPhone 15 Pro 1.7 times over, the company claims. You'll also be able to charge the battery pack via a USB cable and top up your phone's battery at the same time.

Elsewhere, some of our favorite power banks are included in the sale, though you'll need to make sure to clip a 20 percent off coupon on Amazon to get the best price. The Anker Prime 20,000mAh 200W power bank is available for a record low of $104.

This is our pick for the best premium power bank . It has two USB-C ports and one USB-A port capable of delivering a total charging output of 200W. That means you can charge two laptops at 100W each simultaneously. That 100W charging goes the other way too, so you can fully recharge the power bank in 75 minutes.

The Anker Prime is a fairly compact power bank despite its large capacity. It also bears a digital display that provides details on remaining battery capacity, power input and power output.

