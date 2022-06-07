Anker charging accessories are up to 40 percent off in one-day Amazon sale

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

You can get Anker's power banks, cables and other charging accessories for up to 40 percent off only for today at Amazon. The brand's pint-sized 30-watt Nano II charger that's powered by GaN technology, for instance, is currently listed for $23.80. That's the lowest price we've seen for the device, which typically sells for $30. Since it's powered by GaN technology that replaces silicon with gallium nitride, Anker was able to design the USB-C device to be as big as a phone charger even though it can also power laptops like the MacBook Air and tablets like the iPad Pro.

If you're looking for something even cheaper, the Anker 20W Nano Pro charger is also available for $15. While that's only $5 off its original retail price, that's also an all-time low for the USB-C charging accessory. The "Glacier Blue" version of the Nano Pro can be used to charge phones like the iPhone and some tablets like the iPad mini.

Anker is also selling its PowerCore bundle with a 20,000 mAh power bank and the PowerPort III Nano One charger, which is only one-inch thick but has a charging power of 18 watts, for $52.49 or $7.50 off its retail price. The package comes with a USB-C to USB-C cable and a carrying pouch, as well. Another deal worth checking out if you have Apple devices is for the Anker USB-C to Lightning cable package that's currently on sale for $24. That represents a 40 percent (or $16) in savings and is the lowest price we've seen for the pack of two cables, each with a length of 10 feet.

