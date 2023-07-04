Anker charging gear is up to 50 percent off for Prime Day

Anker is known for its premium charging products, but you do pay for the extra quality. Now for Prime Day, you can grab a number of Anker chargers and other accessories at Amazon with discounts of up to 50 percent. Among the list of deals (including featured deals) are the 10,000 mAh Anker Magnetic Battery (MagGo) for iPhones (55 or 31 percent off), the Nano 3 USB-C GaN 30W 511 charger ($25 or 35 percent off) and a two-pack of USB-C 100W charging cables for MacBook Pros, now down to $13 or 19 percent off the regular price.

Anker Anker Magnetic Battery (MagGo), 10,000mAh Foldable Wireless Portable Charger, 20W USB-C Power Delivery $55 $80 Save $25 One of Anker's best deals for Prime Day is the Magnetic (MagGo) Battery for the iPhone 12, 13 and 14, which is currently 31 percent off at $55. $55 at Amazon

The Anker 633 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) has a small kickstand attachment, and since it sticks to your iPhone while charging, it also doubles as a phone stand. This one's a bit smaller than the 737 Power Bank and has a 10,000mAh battery capacity with a 20W USB-C power delivery port for fast charging times. Unlike past sales, the other colors (blue and white) are also on sale at the same $55 price, giving your more options to match up with your style.

Meanwhile, Anker's 30W 511 (Nano 3) is a good pick because it’s compact, foldable and has ActiveShield 2.0, an improvement on Anker’s temperature-monitoring technology. In brief, it means that the charger will keep an eye on its temperature to prevent overheating or damaging your device while it’s powering up. It has more than enough wattage to charge your Apple Watch quickly and efficiently, and enough to fast-charge your iPhone whenever you need to switch off and use it for that.

If you need powerful charging cables, the Anker 333 USB-C to USB-C six-foot, 100W cables for MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, Samsung Galaxy S23 and other models are on sale in a two-pack for just $13, a savings of 19 percent over the regular price. There are many other deals on power banks, magnetic chargers, USB-C chargers and more — to see them, check out Anker's Prime Day landing page or its featured deals page.

Your Prime Day Shopping Guide: See all of our Prime Day coverage. Shop the best Prime Day deals on Yahoo Life. Follow Engadget for the best Amazon Prime Day tech deals. Learn about Prime Day trends on In the Know. Hear from Autoblog’s car experts on must-shop auto-related Prime Day deals and find Prime Day sales to shop on AOL, handpicked just for you.