Anker charging devices fall to all-time lows in Amazon's Black Friday sale

Anker has put a quite a lengthy list of products on sale at Amazon for Black Friday, and if you have a lot of devices, here's your chance to grab a bunch of charging accessories at discounted prices. The Anker 735 65W GaNPrime charger, for instance, is currently selling for $42 or 30 percent off its retail price of $60. It has two USB-C and one USB-A port, and being a GaN charger means it's more powerful and can charge faster than its traditional counterparts despite being smaller in size. The Anker 735 works with mobile devices, such as the latest iPhones and the Samsung Galaxy phones, as well as laptops like the 2020 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models.

The Anker 521 Nano Pro charger is also on sale for $28.79 or 20 percent less than its regular price. It's a 40W charger that comes with two USB-C ports and can be used with mobile devices, tablets and laptops like the MacBook Air. If you're looking for a portable charger for your iPhone, though, you'll probably want to spend your money on the Anker 622 Magnetic Battery. The 5,000 mAh wireless power bank is a collaboration between Anker and PopSockets, which means it comes with a collapsible grip that can double as a stand. It's currently on sale for $40 or 43 percent less than retail.

Need a lot more power than what the 622 Magnetic Battery can provide? The Anker PowerCore 24K is currently available for $100, as well, which is $50 less than its typical price. It has a 24,000 mAh capacity, a 140W output and has one USB-A and two USB-C ports for your phones, tablets and laptops.

In case what you need is a power strip for travel or to keep your home office cables organized, you can also get Anker's 727 Charging Station. It has two AC outlets, two USB-A ports and two USB-C ports, so you can keep six devices plugged in simultaneously. The power strip has a maximum output of 100W and is only about the size of an iPhone Pro Max model.

For your wireless charging needs, there's the Anker PowerWave Go 3-in-1 charging station, which is currently selling for $126 or $54 less than its retail price. The package comes with a wireless charging base for your phone, an Apple Watch charging module and a 10,000 mAh detachable wireless charger that you can carry around with you. It also includes a 45W Anker Nano II power adapter and a 5-foot USB-C to USB-C cable.

Anker's Power Strip Surge Protector with 12 outlets, two USB-A and one USB-C port is also on sale if you're looking for something simpler and straightforward. You can get it for $26 or $10 less than retail. And if you're just looking to stock up on cables, the Anker Powerline+ II Lightning Cables are also selling for $33.59 for a three-pack bundle. Each pack comes with a three-foot, a six-foot and a 10-foot cable for all Apple devices that have a lightning port.

