Anker wireless chargers are up to 36 percent off in Amazon's one-day sale

If you're still struggling to come up with gift ideas for the holidays, you can't go wrong with mobile accessories. With so much of our lives driven by our devices, gadgets that help keep smartphones and tablets going will be useful to almost anyone. Anker makes some of our favorite mobile accessories and Amazon has a one-day-only sale going on that knocks up to 36 percent off some of the company's latest devices. A bunch of gadgets in the new MagGo lineup have been discounted, including the gray 5,000mAh magnetic battery pack, which is 25 percent off and down to $45, and the magnetic desktop charging station, which is also 25 percent off and on sale for $75.

All of the accessories in the MagGo collection work with the latest iPhones that have MagSafe, meaning they'll snap onto the back of the handsets to provide power, extra grip and more. The 5,000mAh battery pack will come in handy for those constantly on the go as it snaps to the back of iPhone 13s and provides up to 17 hours of additional juice. It also has a built-in kickstand, so you can prop up your iPhone while it's wirelessly charging. We also appreciate that it doesn't add much heft to the iPhone, measuring just 12.8mm thick, and that you can use it with MagSafe-compatible phone cases, too.

If you know someone who could stand to clean up their nightstand a bit, Anker's MagGo desktop charging station could do the trick. It looks similar to Amazon's now-discontinued Echo Spot, but with a powerful magnetic pad instead of a smart display. The orb magnetically holds on to your iPhone, positioning it at an angle that makes it easy to see and use the screen. On its back, it has a bunch of ports: three AC outlets, two USB-C ports and two USB-A ports. That lets you plug in almost any other gadget you have lying around like a tablet or your smartwatch, and it keeps all of your cables mostly out of the way. Its small size and cute design make it a good choice as a catch-all charging device for your nightstand or the desk in your home office.

While the sale mostly includes magnetic accessories, there are a few standard charging gadgets included, too. Anker's new Nano Pro 20W USB-C charger is 25 percent off, bringing it down to $15, while a pack of 3-, 6- and 10-foot Powerline II USB-C to Lightning cables is 36 percent off, knocking it down to just under $30. Depending on when you place your order, you could still get these accessories before Christmas, too.

