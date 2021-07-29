‘Sound Shapes’ creator Jessica Mak is making a game with Annapurna Interactive

The last time Jessica Mak released a game was in 2012 when they worked with Sony’s Santa Monica Studio to create Sound Shapes. The game went on to become one of the PlayStation Vita’s standout gems, in part thanks to an unforgettable soundtrack that featured contributions from Shaw-Han Liem of I Am Robot and Proud fame, Indie Game: The Movie composer Jim Guthrie and Beck.

After nearly a decade since the release of Sound Shapes, Mak is working with Annapurna Interactive on a new project, the publisher announced on Thursday during its developer showcase. The game doesn't have an official name or release date yet, but Mak shared some details about the project.

Like Everyday Shooter and Sound Shapes, music will play a central part in the experience, and part of the reason Mak took a break from making games was to become a better musician."The music, for me, is very much as important as the game part of it," Mak said. They went on to describe the game as an action-adventure experience that they hope will surprise players.