'Apex Legends' season 8 adds a new demolitionist character

Prepare for some changes to Kings Canyon thanks to Fuse's arrival.
Igor Bonifacic, @igorbonifacic
22m ago
On Monday, Respawn Entertainment detailed what players can expect from season eight of Apex Legends. “Mayhem” will kick off on February 2nd, two days before the game’s second anniversary. 

The update will add Fuse, Apex’s 16th playable character. Respawn detailed Fuse’s backstory in a new Stories from the Outlands short that clocks in at just over four minutes. He’s a demolitions expert with an Australian accent that hails from the planet of Salvo. Fuse’s arrival at the Apex Games also means new changes to Kings Canyon. Players can also look forward to trying out the 30-30 Repeater firearm. 

Respawn could release Apex Legends to Nintendo Switch that same day. Some eagle-eyed fans spotted additional text in the description of the Japanese version of the video that said, “And on February 2nd, it will possible to play on Switch at the same time as the start of Season 8!” While not present in the English description of the clip, that text did find its way into several other languages. Respawn and EA subsequently removed that information, so take that as you will. EA delayed the Switch version of Apex near the end of last year. “We’re still hard at work on the port, but in order to do justice to the game and make it into the great experience Switch players deserve, our team needs more time,” game director Chad Grenier wrote at the time.

