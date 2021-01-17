'Apex Legends' season 8 adds a new demolitionist character

On Monday, Respawn Entertainment detailed what players can expect from season eight of Apex Legends. “Mayhem” will kick off on February 2nd, two days before the game’s second anniversary.

The update will add Fuse, Apex’s 16th playable character. Respawn detailed Fuse’s backstory in a new Stories from the Outlands short that clocks in at just over four minutes. He’s a demolitions expert with an Australian accent that hails from the planet of Salvo. Fuse’s arrival at the Apex Games also means new changes to Kings Canyon. Players can also look forward to trying out the 30-30 Repeater firearm.