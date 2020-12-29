Why Apollo Neuro is the must-have stress relief wearable for 2021

What is Apollo Neuro?

Apollo Neuro is a wearable wellness device that uses gentle vibrations to help your body recover from stress. This stress-relief wearable, designed by physicians and neuroscientists, utilizes scientifically-proven technology to improve heart rate variability (HRV), a key biometric of stress, so that you can feel more calm and balanced to perform at your best. So, unlike other wearables that track your biometrics and report them back to you, Apollo Neuro instead actively improves them. How does it work, though? Good question.

The science behind Apollo Neuro

As you already know from experience, stress does a number on our bodies and minds. As a matter of fact, chronic stress triggers the sympathetic "fight-or-flight" branch of our nervous system and impairs our ability to recover. Apollo Neuro helps people achieve a physical and mental balance by activating the body's natural response to the sensation of touch. The wearable combines frequencies of vibration known to change our energy levels by increasing or decreasing parasympathetic and sympathetic nervous system activity — all of which leads to an improvement in HRV. HRV is the most reliable, non-invasive biometric of stress, measuring the balance between the parasympathetic and sympathetic systems. And an improved HRV mitigates the risks of:

Injuries

Insomnia

Chronic pain

Cardiovascular illness

Anxiety-related disorders

Depression

While helping individuals in each of the following areas:

Focus

Calm

Performance (athletic and cognitive)

Breathing

Pain tolerance

Blood pressure

Sleep

And resilience

The neuroscience that undergirds Apollo Neuro was born from research at the University of Pittsburgh as part of the Program in Cognitive Affective Neuroscience. Drs. David Rabin MD, Ph.D. and Greg Siegle Ph.D. discovered that certain low-frequency inaudible sound waves (vibration that you can feel but can’t hear) could safely and reliably change how we feel through our sense of touch. This discovery led them to create Apollo Neuro. After five years of development of testing in the lab and the real world, the duo decided to make the Apollo Neuro technology available for the masses to help them relieve stress in real-time.

The technology behind Apollo Neuro

Apollo Neuro, as previously mentioned, is a wearable designed to help users reduce stress throughout their daily lives so that they can put their best foot forward. Users wear Apollo Neuro on their wrist or ankle (people generally prefer their ankle when sleeping) and then can choose from one of six modes on how they want to feel. These modes, all of which are available through the Apollo Neuro companion app on your iOS or Android smartphone, include the following options:

Energy and Wake Up

Social and Open

Clear and Focused

Rebuild and Recover

Meditation and Mindfulness

Relax and Unwind

Sleep and Renew

Each mode helps you perform, relax or recover according to its name. So, you can choose the "Energy and Wake Up" mode to quickly get energized in the morning — all without that cup of coffee. Need to finish up some reports for work or school before the end of the day? No problem. Choose the "Clear and Focused" mode to aid your concentration and fight off the stress that otherwise would come from a looming deadline. And when it's time to finally get some much-needed zzzs at the end of a long day, just select the "Sleep and Renew" mode for a non-drug or medication required solution for quickly falling asleep.

So, the modes for energy contain vibration frequencies known in stress-related scientific literature to increase heart rate and blood flow for increased energy and alertness. Much in the same way, the modes designed for rest and relaxation contain more slow-moving gentle frequencies known to increase parasympathetic activity, the branch of your nervous system that is activated when you meditate, deep breathe and sleep.

At the end of the day, Apollo Neuro is an innovative wearable that provides users with a scientifically proven method for reducing daily stress, all while helping them put their best foot forward for every occasion. Apollo Neuro, typically $349, is on sale for $297 or 15% off for a limited time only.

Prices are subject to change.

Engadget is teaming up with StackSocial to bring you deals on the latest headphones, gadgets, tech toys, and tutorials. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement, and we earn a portion of all sales. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackSocial support here.