Apple's 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard for iPad is cheaper than ever at Amazon

Apple's Magic Keyboard is one of the most luxurious accessories you can get for your iPad, and it has an appropriately high price tag to match. But a new discount at Amazon makes it much easer to grab the larger of the two models: the 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard is down to $250 right now. The actual sale price is $329, but an automatically applied coupon for an additional $79.01 off will bring the final cost down to $250. This version works with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, but the 11-inch version that works with both the smaller Pro and the iPad Air remains on sale for $199 — another all-time low.

Buy 12.9-inch Magic Keyboard at Amazon - $250 Buy 11-inch Magic Keyboard at Amazon - $199

The biggest drawback of the Magic Keyboard has always been price, which is why it's always advisable to wait for a sale like this before investing in one. Otherwise, there's a lot to like about Apple's accessory — so much so that we gave it a score of 84. It's a spacious keyboard that's as comfortable to type on as it's MacBook Air counterpart, in part because both use Apple's updated scissor-switch configuration. The glass trackpad, while not as large as those found on Apple's laptops, is big enough for easy scrolling and multitouch gestures.

We also appreciate that the Magic Keyboard is quite sturdy for an accessory that magnetically attaches to your iPad. You can easily type with it in your lap without fear of constant wobbling, and that makes it a good choice if you use your iPad as a laptop replacement. The Magic Keyboard charges via USB-C and, thanks to the rear smart connector, the accessory can charge your iPad, too, leaving the iPad's single port open for dongles or other peripherals you may want to use.

While the Magic Keyboard is a much better buy when it's on sale like this, it remains pricier than most other Bluetooth keyboards. Another solid option is Logitech's Folio Touch keyboard case for iPad — it'll only set you back $160 and we like its backlit keys, decent trackpad and dense rubber bumpers that provide extra protection.

