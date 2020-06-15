Latest in Gear

Image credit: Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro gets a 5600M GPU option with HBM2 memory

The Mac Pro also has an SSD upgrade kit.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
42m ago
Comments
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Sponsored Links

Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro
Devindra Hardawar/Engadget

Apple is gearing up for WWDC with a pair of hardware upgrade options for pros. To start, the 16-inch MacBook Pro now has the option of Radeon Pro 5600M graphics with 8GB of speedy HBM2 memory. It’s reportedly up to 75 percent faster than the 4GB Radeon Pro 5500M (thanks in part to 40 compute units), and as much as 3.5 times faster than what you got in the last 15-inch MacBook Pro. It’ll cost you a substantial $700 above what comes with the higher-end stock MacBook Pro configuration, but might be worthwhile for 3D rendering, some video editing and other tasks that lean heavily on the GPU.

There’s also something for Mac Pro owners who want to upgrade their internal storage without resorting to third-party solutions. A new SSD kit includes two drive modules in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB and 8TB capacities similar to what you can order when buying a system. Details for pricing are forthcoming as we write this, but it’s safe to say these will be expensive. If you’re determined to get a solution that’s as tightly integrated as possible, though, this is your only choice.

In this article: desktop, Mac, 16-inch MacBook Pro, Radeon Pro 5600M, laptops, Laptop, mac pro, MacBook Pro, storage, Apple, personal computing, thebuyersguide, news, gear
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Comment
Comments
Share
29 Shares
Share
Tweet
Share

Popular on Engadget

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

Engadget's 2020 Dads and Grads gift guide

View
SpaceX has a month to prove Starlink is worthy of rural broadband funding

SpaceX has a month to prove Starlink is worthy of rural broadband funding

View
Scientists locate the first fast radio burst in the Milky Way

Scientists locate the first fast radio burst in the Milky Way

View
Samsung reveals US pricing for its very curved gaming monitors

Samsung reveals US pricing for its very curved gaming monitors

View
The PS5's dashboard will have ‘a whole new visual language’

The PS5's dashboard will have ‘a whole new visual language’

View

From around the web

Page 1Page 1ear iconeye iconFill 23text filevr