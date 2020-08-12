It continues to be a good time to pick up an Apple laptop if you need one for work or school. Yesterday brought deals on the 13-inch MacBook Pro and now you can save hundreds on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, too. Amazon has the laptop starting at $2,099, which is $300 off its normal price. While the laptop dropped to $1,999 last month, this is still a great deal on the most powerful Apple laptop you can get.
Amazon knocks $300 off Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro
The base model has that $2,099 sale price and it comes with a 9th-gen 2.6GHz Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. The upgraded model, with a 9th-gen 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SS, is $350 off coming in at $2,449.
Engadget’s Devindra Hardawar called the 16-inch MacBook Pro the “ultimate Apple laptop” and gave it a score of 90. It has a stellar CPU/GPU combo that’s built for power users and can handle almost any laborious task you throw at it without breaking a sweat. While you will hear its fans spinning, the laptop didn’t feel hot the the touch even while running our benchmark tests.
In addition to the pro-level internals, you’ll get a stunning 16-inch Retina display, a great speaker and mic combo and Apple’s updated Magic Keyboard. The company did away with the cumbersome (and often annoying) butterfly keys found on older MacBooks and brought back a more traditional scissor key mechanism. This makes typing on the 16-inch MacBook Pro much more comfortable and reliable.
But like most MacBooks, the 16-inch model suffers from a port deficit. It has just four Thunderbolt 3 ports, so you’ll still have to take dongles and adapters with you wherever you go. But at this point, that’s a sacrifice most people expect to make when they know they want to purchase a MacBook — and the tradeoff is often worth it. This sale on the 16-inch MacBook Pro is one to take advantage of if you need the most capable Apple laptop available. Those who prefer a smaller notebook that still packs a punch when it comes to power can consider the latest 13-inch MacBook Pros, which remain on sale at B&H Photo.
