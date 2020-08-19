Latest in Gear

Image credit: Chris Velazco / Engadget

B&H has an LTE iPad Pro on sale for $669, if you don't mind an older model

A bundle with the new Magic Keyboard is also on sale.
Valentina Palladino, @valentinalucia
1h ago
2018 Apple iPad Pro
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. If you buy something through one of the links on this page, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Apple’s iPad Pro is not only a great tablet, but now with iPadOS, it’s more viable as a laptop alternative. Apple has a number of more cost-effective iPad models, but now you can snag an iPad Pro from B&H Photo at a deeply discounted price. The online retailer has the 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $669, which is $480 off its normal price and the best deal we’ve seen in a long time. There’s even a bundle you can get that includes Apple’s new Magic Keyboard along with the iPad Pro for $999, which is roughly $500 off the normal price.

The iPad Pro model included in these deals has 64GB of storage and WiFi + LTE capabilities. That means you can opt to pay for wireless service so your iPad Pro is never without a connection. While 64GB of storage is on the low side, it won’t be a huge hinderance if you save most of your documents and photos in iCloud or another cloud storage service.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the biggest iPad that Apple makes and we gave this model a score of 84 when it first came out back in 2018. No, this isn’t the 2020 iPad Pro that debuted a couple of months ago, but that’s ok for most users. The 2020 model adds a new ultra-wide camera and a LIDAR sensor — while those components up the AR game of the latest iPad Pros, regular users probably won’t miss them.

Otherwise, the 2018 iPad Pro gives you everything you’d want in a pro-level tablet. It has that sleek, thin-bezeled design that Apple reserves for the iPad Pros, a stunning Liquid Retina display, fast performance, a USB-C port for charging and support for the second-generation Apple Pencil. The hardware is stellar, but the improvements brought by iPadOS 13 — things like better multitasking, improved support for downloaded files and desktop-class web browsing in Safari — truly push the iPad Pro closer to being a laptop replacement than ever before.

If you want the full iPad-as-a-laptop experience immediately, you can shell out $999 for the bundle that includes the new Magic Keyboard. You essentially get the 12.9-inch iPad Pro at the $669 sale price and the Magic Keyboard for $330, which is $20 cheaper than than the accessory’s normal price. It’s an insanely luxurious keyboard that’s a dream to type on, but it’s admittedly quite expensive. You could opt for a third-party Bluetooth keyboard or keyboard case to save some money, but this remains a decent deal if you want to get everything in one shot.

In this article: engadgetdeals, commerce, thebuyersguide, Apple, iPad Pro, magic keyboard, news, gear
