The redesigned 2021 iMac is already discounted at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Apple's new iMac may still be up for pre-order, but that hasn't stopped Amazon from giving it a discount. The entry-level desktop is currently on offer for $1,259, a tidy little saving of $40 (or 3 percent) compared to the original price. This model comes in blue and features a base configuration with a 7-Core GPU and 256GB of storage. If you snap it up today, Amazon says you'll receive it after June 1st.

Buy Apple 2021 iMac with 7-Core GPU at Amazon - $1,259

Chances are, the main reason you want to upgrade is the M1 chip. Apple's latest MacBooks have already made the jump to its in-house silicon with performance-boosting results. And, we'd expect the M1 to deliver more magic on the new iMacs. For its part, Apple is promising a machine that's 50 percent quieter than the previous models.

If the internal overhaul wasn't enough, the new desktop features an updated design with noticeably slimmer bezels on the 24-inch, 4.5K Retina Display. Another noteworthy upgrade is the new 1080p FaceTime Camera with larger image sensors, which combine with the M1 chip to handle white balance, noise reduction and exposure settings.

The biggest caveat on the base model is that it's less powerful than the 8-Core GPU option. But, that will set you back at least an extra $240 more than the deal price. And, while you get a Magic Keyboard out of the box, it doesn't come with Touch ID support — unlike on the higher-end version. Finally, unless blue is your vibe, you'll also be missing out on the striking range of new hues the 2021 iMacs offer, including pink, purple, orange and green. Still, a nice little saving this quick after the desktop's release should please deal hunters and those sticking to a tight budget.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.