Apple's 2021 iPad drops to an new all-time low of $250

One of the best selling points of Apple devices is that even when the company releases new hardware, previous generations continue to be supported for years to come. That's the case for the popular 2021 10.2-inch iPad, which now finds itself on sale at Amazon for $250, the lowest price we've seen to date. That's at least a $79 saving on its recommended price and $20 below its previous low.

The 10.2-inch iPad remains a solid purchase simply because it has a lot of bang for its buck. At $250, it'll run all day, has a nice bright display and its processor is still plenty snappy for gaming and general multitasking. Its wide-angle camera with Center Stage makes it easier for the family to video call friends and loved ones by bundling everyone into the frame. The 2021 iPad has enough storage for most tasks, access to plenty of apps and offers improved Messages, Siri and Dictation features with iPadOS 16.

Make no mistake, the 2021 iPad — with its old-school design — may feel a little dated compared to its newer sibling. You won't get those thinner bezels, faster processors and improved cameras, but you won't be spending $400 either. There's no Magic Keyboard or second-generation Pencil support on this model but if you don't need those extras, it is still a very solid device for armchair gaming, reading, video watching and browsing.