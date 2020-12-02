The gold, 8th-generation iPad returns to $299 at Amazon

Apple didn’t change too much about the latest iPad, but the upgrades it did make are noticeable. We gave the tablet a score of 86 and that was mostly due to under-the-hood improvements. Its design didn’t change much from the previous version — you’re still getting a 10.2-inch Retina display surrounded by chunkier bezels than those present on the latest iPad Air. You’re also still getting the physical Home button with TouchID, a feature that some will appreciate possibly even more than FaceID.

The most important new feature is the A12 Bionic chipset inside the iPad. This makes massive improvements to the tablet’s performance, helping it run smoother and handle new features of iPadOS more easily. Engadget’s Chris Velazco immediately noticed the difference in the way the new iPad ran in comparison to the generation that came before it. He also appreciated the iPad’s solid, 10.5-hour battery life and support for the first-generation Apple Pencil.

So are you getting the slickest or the fastest iPad in this device? No, but you’re getting a speedy tablet that has all of the iPadOS features that most will care about. While we still think the new iPad Air is probably the best iPad for most people, it’s undeniable that the entry-level iPad provides a ton of value for your money.

