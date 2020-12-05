Apple's AirPods Max are $99 off at Amazon

You'll need to opt for the silver or space gray options to get the full discount.
Kris Holt
K. Holt|04.21.22
@krisholt

Sponsored Links

Kris Holt
K. Holt
@krisholt
April 21st, 2022
In this article: thebuyersguide, apple, news, gear, engadgetdeals, headphones, shopping, commerce, streamshopping, airpods max
AirPods Max
Billy Steele/Engadget
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Apple's AirPods Max over-ear headphones are once again on sale. The price has dropped by $99 at Amazon, where they're currently $450. One important thing to note is that you'll only get the full discount with two of the color options. The silver and space gray versions have a $29 voucher that's applied at checkout. The other colorways are $479 for the time being.

Buy Apple Airpods Max at Amazon - $450

While this isn't the lowest price we've seen for AirPods Max to date, it's a good deal on a solid set of premium headphones. The price was one of our biggest sticking points when we reviewed the cans in December 2020 and gave them a score of 84. They deliver excellent audio quality and have good Active Noise Cancellation. We found the battery life to be solid, while features like deep iOS integration are useful.

As with other AirPods, these headphones don't support Apple Music Lossless due to Bluetooth codec compression. They do, however, support Dolby Atmos spatial audio.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Popular on Engadget