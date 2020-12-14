Latest in Gear

Image credit: Apple

iOS 14.3 is out with support for Fitness+, AirPods Max and more

App Store privacy labels are now live, too.
Kris Holt, @krisholt
3h ago
Apple AirPods Max
Apple

Apple has rolled out iOS 14.3 with support for Fitness+, AirPods Max, App Store privacy labels and much more. The Apple Watch-powered Fitness+ service is now live in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom and the US. It costs $10/month, but if you have an Apple One subscription, it's included in that plan. 

The company announced the $549 AirPods Max last week. The active noise canceling over-ear headphones will start shipping tomorrow and they should work with iOS devices out of the box after this update.

The App Store now features labels detailing each app's privacy practices. Apple is now requiring developers to submit information on how they handle privacy along with each update or new app. As such, you may not see the labels on apps that haven't been updated in a while. 

There are some new iOS photo features as well. Users of the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max can now capture images in the Apple ProRAW format, and you can edit those in the Photos app. You can record video at 25 frames per second, and there's an option to mirror the selfie camera for still photos on various iPhone 6s, 7, 8 and X handsets as well as iPhone SE. 

Apple has updated the TV app with an Apple TV+ tab to make finding the company's original shows and movies a bit easier. You'll be able to browse the listings by genre and other categories. The App Clips feature has been upgraded, too. You'll be able to launch them by scanning App Clips codes designed by Apple through the Camera or Control Center.

Starting today, the Health app's menstrual cycle tracker offers the option to indicate pregnancy, contraceptive use or lactation. Weather and Siri now provide air quality health recommendations at certain levels in the US, UK, Germany, India and Mexico. Both of those features and Siri will show air quality data in mainland China, too.

There are a number of bug fixes in iOS 14.3, including for MMS messages that may not have been received and the MagSafe Duo charger perhaps not charging iPhones at maximum power.

